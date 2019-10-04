New food, beer, beverage value menu called 'Spurs Steals' coming to AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO - The AT&T Center is rolling out new deals and a value meal for fans who attend San Antonio Spurs and Rampage games this season.

The new value menu, which is called Spurs Steals, includes six food and beverage options that cost just $2.50 to $5 at select locations throughout the arena.

Fans can buy hot dogs, small nachos, small boxed popcorn, 12-ounce bottled water and small sodas for just $2.50 each.

A 12-ounce domestic draft beer can be bought for $5 at select Fan Favorite locations as well.

In addition to Spurs Steals, the AT&T Center is rolling out several food and beverage options to improve the fan experience.

Popcorn (Sec. 118, 213) and soda (Sec. 118, 206, 209, North and South Saddles & Spurs) refill stands have been added to the Charter, Plaza and Balcony Levels.

Fans can take advantage of buying freshly packaged concession items and drinks in a self-serve style at Sections 105 and 222.

On the arena's Charter Level, the Southtown Mercado and Northside Mercado will also offer fresh, packaged food and beverages, including hot menu items.

These deals will go into effect for the Rampage season opener Friday night and the Spurs preseason opener on Saturday.

