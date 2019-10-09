Spurs newsletter: As a new season tips off, a new way to keep you ahead

Welcome to the new Spurs newsletter from KSAT.com. I'm RJ Marquez, a digital reporter who has written and covered the Spurs for our site since those epic, thrilling back-to-back NBA Finals runs in 2013-14.

I've teamed up with the KSAT Sports Guys to give you some of the freshest news and analysis for the San Antonio Spurs in this weekly newsletter.

You will get some great takes from Greg Simmons, Larry Ramirez and David Sears. Plus you will see player videos, weekly interviews and some of the best things KSAT Sports has to offer when it comes to the Silver and Black.

I'm excited to have you along for the ride as the Spurs look to make noise in the West. You're getting this email because we think you'll love this content. If you do, sit back and enjoy (and send it to a friend who might like it). If you don't want the latest Spurs news and analysis, manage your email subscription settings here.

Now, for the fun stuff: the Spurs tip-off the 2019 season this month! San Antonio will look to make the playoffs for the 23rd straight season. There is a lot of excitement about this year's squad which features a good mix of youth and veterans.

Dejounte Murray returns and big things are expected from Lonnie Walker and Derrick White. LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan are veteran leaders and former All-Stars.

TOP HEADLINES:

7 takeaways from our first look at Spurs

Spurs set date for Tony Parker's jersey retirement

Sean and Noel Elliott celebrate 20th anniversary of kidney transplant

WATCH: Spurs guard Derrick White takes nasty fall, officially named to US roster

ROUND BALL ROUNDTABLE

Where do you think the Spurs will finish in the West this season?

Greg's take

Larry's take

David's take

RJ's take

POWER RANKINGS PULSE:

NBA.com: 8th in Western Conference

ESPN.com: 13th in NBA (8th in Western Conference)

Bleacher Report: 22nd in NBA

POP SOUND OF WEEK: Pop goes 1-on-1 with Larry

PLAYER SOUND OF WEEK: Dejounte talks return

SPURS SCHEDULE LOOK AHEAD:

Oct. 8: At Miami Heat

Oct. 13: New Orleans Pelicans

Oct. 16: At Houston Rockets

Oct. 18: Memphis Grizzlies

KEY GAME/MATCHUP OF WEEK:

Zion Williamson makes his debut in San Antonio. How will the Spurs defend him, possibly use a combination of DeMarre Carroll and Rudy Gay...etc. etc.

OFF COURT STORY OF WEEK:

Bowl with WWE superstars, former Spurs at San Antonio charity event

WHERE IN THE WORLD IS MANU GINOBILI:

The most interesting Spur in the world was at the US Open and also posted a photo with Tony Parker of the pair playing tennis. Manu Forever.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.