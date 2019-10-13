Popovich fires back at President Trump, praises Adam Silver

SAN ANTONIO - The war of words continues between the NBA and President Donald Trump.

This past Wednesday, Trump criticized both Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich for their remarks regarding the league's ongoing controversy with China. Today, during media availability before San Antonio's third preseason game, Popovich was asked if he had any response to the President's comments.

"I'm too busy. I have things to do," Popovich said. "All I did was make a comparison between Adam Silver's show of principle and courage in a tough situation, as opposed to how our president reacts when in the company of authoritarian figures, whether it's Saudi Arabia, North Korea, Russia or Turkey, whatever it is. It comes off as really feckless, impotent, cowardly by comparison."

Popovich also reiterated his support of NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who stood by the league's right to free speech.

"That was fraught with economic peril, but he stood by our nation and its principles," Popovich said. "That's pretty huge in these days. Sometimes, it's kind of Orwellian. You think we're living in a place where, 'Is this really happening?' But that comparison was pretty stark when you put our president up against those leaders when he's with them or talking to him, and how reacts compared to the way Adam Silver reacted. I was proud of him. It was great."

