Announcing KSAT Kids, free educational videos for teachers, parents, kids, families

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT Kids is a new venture meant to give teachers and parents a free tool for teaching young students about the world around them through engaging and age-appropriate videos.

We’re creating a zone on our website and a bi-monthly newsletter that will only offer content designed for school children and will be accessible anytime. Teachers and parents can decide when and how they want to use the videos, which focus on science, history and other educational topics.

go to our Facebook or Twitter pages here, or go to the website at www.ksat.com/ksatkids to find:

Live animal video streams

Lessons from meteorologists

Local history about people, events and places in San Antonio

Uplifting stories of students and teachers who go above and beyond

High school sports coverage

Seasonal content for events such as Halloween and Fiesta

The idea was sparked after my wife began using KSAT 12’s online livestream of a koala in the San Antonio Zoo as a video to build lessons around for her elementary class. She taught the students about the koala’s eating habits, and watched as Burra the koala played. The kids loved it.

Eventually, my wife and I both came to the realization that KSAT.com is more than just news and we have plenty of content on our website that we can offer to educators for free. But there was no central place for parents or educators to visit on our website to find only kid-friendly, educational-focused content.

So KSAT Kids was born.

But we can’t do it alone. We are looking to our community for ideas to improve KSAT Kids and to get the word out. What type of videos would you like to see us produce? What topics are your children or students most interested in? Would you like to see a newscast just for kids? Do you know a teacher, student or school that should be highlighted by KSAT?

Send us an email at ksatkids@ksat.com with new content, lessons, story ideas, questions or tips.

Have a wonderful school year and enjoy the free content!

