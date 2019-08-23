San Antonio woman helping others in need with free business clothes

SAN ANTONIO - Giving back and helping others in need is what drives Stephanie Brown.

She created the nonprofit organization Restoration Closet.

"I too was a woman who was in need at one time in my life, and I saw a void and I'm trying to fill it," Brown said.

In July, Restoration Closet was launched and has seen overwhelming support.

"We have bags (of clothes) all over our house right now," Brown said. "It's amazing how women are coming together, empowering and helping other women."

How the organization works is a woman in need of some business attire can reach out to the group on their website or social media page.

Brown then meets up with the person and shows up with racks of clothes, shoes and accessories.

The woman can then pick whatever she wants.

So far, Brown has helped dozens of women and looks forward to expanding by having a permanent space women can walk into.

Also, the organization will be offering free counseling.

"Any woman that is in need of just hope, restoration or just feels broken, and they're just in need of someone to just love on them and make them feel valuable," Brown said. "That's what Restoration Closet is all about."

For more information about Restoration Closet, click here.

