San Antonio Zoo's 12-year-old Sumatran tiger dies during routine physical

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo on Friday announced the sudden death of its 12-year-old Sumatran tiger, Kemala.

The tiger was undergoing a routine physical when she experienced complications while under sedation, the zoo said.

According to a Facebook post by the zoo, veterinarians and animal care staff made the decision to euthanize Kemala after her condition deteriorated despite round-the-clock care.

“Kemala was a dearly loved member of our San Antonio Zoo family who inspired visitors and staff alike,” said Tim Morrow, CEO and Executive Director of San Antonio Zoo. “Throughout this difficult situation our zoological department did everything possible, including reaching out to and receiving additional assistance and resources from local veterinarians, pharmacists and our partners at Methodist Hospital.

"We are appreciative of the tremendous support from the local medical community. Please keep our dedicated staff and, in particular, our animal care specialists in your thoughts and prayers as our zoo family mourns the loss of Kemala.”

Kemala's offspring, Diana and The Royal Ja’Malle, still live at the San Antonio Zoo’s Big Cat Valley.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.