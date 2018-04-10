San Antonio's Rape Crisis Center challenges community to break the cycle of abuse

SAN ANTONIO - The aftermath of a sexual assault can be devastating and overwhelming and recovery can seem impossible.

San Antonio's Rape Crisis Center helps bridge the gap between the community and the center, community engagement director Andrea Lopez said.

"It's everybody in their lane doing their piece very well, all working towards the overarching aim at advancing social justice," Lopez said.

Workers with the center's Education Prevention program even sits down with students to challenge them to rethink society's views of women, sex, and self-worth. The teens and parents created displays reflecting women in magazines or their own past actions they'd like to change.

The Rape Crisis Center also gives power to survivors and those around them.

"Of paramount importance to us is that the survivor is believed. Yes, something happened to you and that is not OK," Lopez said.

The center sees about two to three new forensic cases a day where survivors are taken to the hospital for examination. The center can dispatch an advocate directly to two hospitals with certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner programs. The advocate can also help the survivor with access to extra resources from the center and other community partners

"Whether it be legal assistance, utilities, food, clothing, employment, medical specialized referrals," Lopez said.

The center can also host counseling sessions in a private room to allow survivors to talk, cry, or express themselves through art.

Survivors or someone who knows or witnessed a case of sexual assault can also call the crisis hotline while remaining anonymous. You can call the 24-hour hotline by dialing 210-349-7273.

The services the center offers are all free. To learn more about the Rape Crisis Center, CLICK HERE.

For links and information on resources for victims of domestic abuse, CLICK HERE.

KSAT is hosting a phone bank from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday in recognition of Crime Victim's Rights week. Viewers will be able to speak with experts to learn more about the services available to them regarding any type of crime they may have survived. KSAT will also spotlight other local agencies that are helping survivors of crime in the San Antonio area.

For more on the phone bank, including the number to call, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.