SAPD announces 3-week resolution campaign for outstanding warrants

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and the City of San Antonio Municipal court is expected to announce the beginning of a three week warrant resolution campaign.

Police said people with outstanding Class C fines related to misdemeanor violations, including traffic and city ordinance violations, will have from Feb. 19 until March 9 to resolve their warrants.

The enforcement period is scheduled to begin March 5 and end March 9. Police said during this period, law enforcement officers will attempt to find people with outstanding Class C warrants and transport them to 401 S. Frio St. to see a judge.

Members of the SAPD Volunteers in Policing program during the next two weeks will be calling to remind people they have warrants and explain to them the options of resolving them, police said. Municipal Court will also mail notices informing people of their outstanding warrants.

Police said individuals with outstanding traffic warrants have a variety of options to pay their citations:

-Online here.

-By mail to Municipal Court, 401 S. Frio, San Antonio, TX 78207

-In person at Frank D. Wing Municipal Court Building at 401 S. Frio.

-Individuals can view their outstanding warrant by clicking here.

Free parking at Municipal Court will be available during the entire three-week period, police said.

