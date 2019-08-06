SAPD: Bicyclist wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man riding a bicycle on the West Side was wounded in a drive-by shooting overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The shooting was called in just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of Ardmore Street and Southwest 40th Street, not far from Highway 151.

According to police, the 45-year-old man was riding his bicycle when a vehicle pulled up from behind him and fired several shots out of a window.

Police said the wounded man was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. His name and condition are not currently known.

Investigators say the only description of the vehicle they have is that the vehicle was "a sedan".

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

