SAPD: Brawl at Zarzamora Ranch leads to stabbings, scuffle with police officers

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police responded to a brawl that escalated to a stabbing Sunday night at a South Side ranch.

Officers were called to Zarzamora Ranch, which is a horse racing and training venue located in the 11700 block of South Zarzamora Street.

Police told KSAT several people were at the ranch and some officers were involved in a scuffle, which required additional calls for back up.

Dozens of cars and horse trailers were seen leaving the venue as police investigated what led to the brawl.

Two men were transported to area hospitals, police said. One of the men was listed in critical condition, according to police.

It was unknown how many people were arrested or taken into custody as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police did not release any further information, but said it was an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.