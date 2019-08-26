SAPD: Driver charged with manslaughter after deadly high-speed crash

SAN ANTONIO - A 45-year-old man faces charges, which include manslaughter, after San Antonio police said he was driving three times the speed limit in a residential area and crashed into stopped traffic.

The suspect, Gregory Dean Siu, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon and charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $225,000.

Courtesy: Martin Olivares

Around 9:44 p.m. on Aug. 18, San Antonio police said construction crews were shutting down the main lanes of northbound SW Loop 410 to begin work in the area, which resulted in traffic diverting to the access road.

During that time, police said Siu was driving a 2004 Toyota Sienna van heading westbound in the 8100 block of Westshire Drive, and Kishana L. Mitchell, 20, was the driver of a 2015 Dodge Journey that was stopped in traffic on the northbound access road.

Once at the intersection of Westshire Drive and the access road of SW Loop 410, police said Siu "took no measures to slow down or stop" when he approached a stop sign.

Instead, Siu sped through the stop sign, struck a slight grade in the roadway causing the van to go airborne and crash into the Dodge Journey that was being driven by Mitchell, according to an arrest affidavit.

In the 8000 block of Westshire Drive, police said there are several speed bumps and a posted speed limit sign of 30 mph. They said Siu was traveling at three times that limit.

After ripping off the roof of the Dodge Journey with the van, the Toyota Sienna then catapulted over three sets of jersey wall barriers until landing on its roof between the southbound lanes and access road of Loop 410, according to the affidavit.

Mitchell was rushed to University Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Courtesy: Martin Olivares

A 54-year-old woman, who was Siu's passenger in the Toyota Sienna, had suffered massive head trauma, multiples fractures and internal injuries in the crash. She remains hospitalized in guarded condition, according to SAPD.

FIRST REPORT: 2 women in critical condition after high-speed crash that launched SUV over the interstate

Police said Siu could not be evaluated that night for being intoxicated due to being treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

After going to the hospital and undergoing surgery for an injury to his arm, San Antonio police arrested Siu and charged him in connection with the crash.

Courtesy: Martin Olivares

Online jail records show Siu remains in the Bexar County Jail.

Siu has been previously arrested in 2013 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to online records.

