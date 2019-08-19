Woman dies at hospital following high-speed crash

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old woman who was rushed to the hospital following a high-speed crash late Saturday night has died, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD officials said the woman, identified as Kishana L. Mitchell, died at University Hospital Monday from her life-threatening injuries. Another woman, who is 54, remains hospitalized with serious bodily injuries.

Around 9:44 p.m. Saturday, officers went to the intersection of Southwest Loop 410 and Westshire Drive on the city's far West Side for a two-vehicle major crash.

When they arrived, police said officers found a Toyota Sienna van upside down near the southbound lanes of Loop 410 and a Dodge Journey SUV that had been T-boned on the access road.

Police said the driver of the Sienna was traveling westbound on Westshire Drive when he sped through a stop sign, struck a slight grade in the roadway causing it to go airborne and crashed into the Dodge Journey that was being driven by Mitchell.

Courtesy: Martin Olivares

After striking and causing "extensive damage" to the Dodge Journey, police said the Toyota Sienna catapulted over three sets of jersey wall barriers until landing on its roof between the southbound lanes and access road of Loop 410.

Police the 54-year-old woman, who was the front passenger of the Toyota Sienna, was found "unresponsive" at the scene and rushed to University Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Courtesy: Martin Olivares

The unidentified driver of the Sienna could not be evaluated for being intoxicated due to being treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel, according to SAPD.

Officials said the case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Courtesy: Martin Olivares

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.