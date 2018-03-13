SAPD investigating possible murder-suicide at apartments near Pearl Brewery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating what they believe may be a possible murder-suicide at an apartment complex located near the Pearl Brewery.

The fatal shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday at the 1800 Broadway apartments.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a shooting where a man had shot a woman multiple times on the balcony of their downtown apartment.

RELATED: Police seek gunman in fatal shooting at East Side apartment complex

RELATED: Police: East Side man stabbed over cellphone

When officers arrived at the scene the man then walked into the apartment and took his own life on the couch, police said.

At this time the names and ages of the deceased and the reason for the shooting are not currently known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.