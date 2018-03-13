Police seek gunman in fatal shooting at East Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened at an East Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. at the Antioch Village Apartments in the 1500 block of Upland Road, located not far from Interstate 10 and East Houston Street.

According to police, a man in his 20’s was shot multiple times while sitting in his car.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews. The motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The suspect has been described as a man wearing black jeans and a black shirt, police said.