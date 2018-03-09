Affidavit: Woman told 911 operator she shot man for 'coming home late'

ELMENDORF, Texas - An Elmendorf woman has been arrested, accused of shooting a man at a home in Southeast Bexar County, an arrest affidavit says.

Elmendorf police arrested Linda Flores, 46, after she allegedly shot the victim for "coming home late".

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Flores and the victim agreed to make up a story about shooting dogs that were chasing their cats when the gun supposedly went off accidently.

The arrest warrant however said that Flores called 911 on the way to the hospital and was actually recorded in the conversation with the operator saying that she shot him because she was mad.

The affidavit said that Flores and the victim both told officers the same story of the gun going off accidently while at the hospital and again at the police station.

Flores has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

