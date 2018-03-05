Mom driving with 3 children arrested in drag racing sweep

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman has been charged with three counts of endangering a child after being arrested as part of a 'drag racing initiative' that targeted speeding drivers on Southeast Military Drive.

San Antonio police made the arrest along with 13 others on Sunday night.

Police said the objective was to save lives by stopping people from drag racing and that the drivers were placing both themselves and others in immediate danger.

According to the press release, the initiative took place on SE Military between Goliad Road and Interstate 37.

Six people were arrested for racing and had their vehicles towed and seven people were arrested for reckless driving. One person received an additional charge of possession of marijuana, police said. All their vehicles were towed.

Police said the woman arrested had her three children inside the vehicle and that she was accelerating to the point of breaking the traction on her tires.

Two citations were also issued as a part of the sweep, police said.

