‘That has to be a gun’: Woman recounts hearing shots that killed 1, wounded 1 at West Side apartments

SAN ANTONIO – You didn’t have to look far Monday morning to see signs of a weekend shooting that left people shaken at a West Side apartment complex.

The shooting Sunday evening at the Cable Ranch Apartments left one man dead and another wounded.

As of Monday afternoon, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office was still working to make a positive identification of the 25-year-old man who was killed.

San Antonio police said the second victim suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

According to neighbors, the gunshots rang out around 6 p.m. in the area near one particular building at the complex, located on Waters Edge Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Marbach Road.

“I said, ‘That has to be a gun.’ And it went off, like, three times,” said one woman who declined to show her face on camera.

That neighbor said she immediately rushed outside and noticed a group of people running from the area as police officers swarmed into the complex.

She said it appeared officers found the deceased victim on the ground between two buildings. However, police cordoned off a large area of the complex during their investigation.

On Monday morning, bits of crime scene tape were visible on light poles, gutters and railings all over the complex.

“I mean, you couldn’t come in or out because the cops were over there in the front too,” the neighbor said about the especially large crime scene.

Police had not made any arrests as of Monday afternoon. They said the shooting happened during some sort of disagreement or disturbance involving a group of people.

Neighbors who spoke to KSAT 12 News off camera Monday were rattled by what happened.

The woman who declined to show her face, though, said she is not letting the violence scare her out of her home.

“My kids want me to move, but I said ‘no.’ I’m comfortable,” she said. “I’m just going to stay my distance from that side.”

