Police: East Side man stabbed over cellphone

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a man before stealing his cellphone overnight.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Spruce Street. located not far from South Hackberry Street on the city's East Side.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was walking near Commerce Street and S. Hackberry Street when he was approached by a man who wanted to use his cell phone.

Upon asking for his phone back the suspect then stabbed him, police said. The suspect fled the scene with the phone following the attack.

The injured man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injury.

SAPD has not released a description of the suspect.

