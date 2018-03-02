Man wields knife, threatens employees during robbery attempt at JC Penny

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred Thursday, Feb. 22 around 1 p.m. at a JC Penny located in the 2300 block of Southwest Military Drive.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and was observed shoplifting. That's when, police said, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened people after he was confronted by loss prevention employees.

Police said the man fled on foot following the confrontation.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

