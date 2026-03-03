Election results: Texas governor’s race in March 2026 primary

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.

BACKGROUND

Greg Abbott is aiming to achieve what only one other person has done before: win reelection in Texas’ gubernatorial race for the third time. Rick Perry was reelected as governor in 2002, 2006 and 2010.

While Abbott is expected to be the Republican nominee again in 2026, he must first traverse through the March 3 primary against 10 challengers.

There is one candidate who is not appearing on the Republican or Democratic ballots: Jenn Mack Raphoon, an Independent candidate.

In all, the 10 Republican candidates challenging Abbott have little to no experience as elected officials or have made previous runs for office.

After an unsuccessful candidacy for a Frisco ISD school board seat, Evelyn Brooks won a seat on the Texas School Board of Education in 2022. Also that year, Ronnie Tullos finished third in the Republican primary for Texas House District 18.

Four years ago, Mark V. Goloby was an Independent write-in candidate for governor. Most recently, Arturo Espinosa — who finished last in the nonpartisan race for San Antonio mayor last May — is also on the Republican primary ballot.

R.F. “Bob” Achgill, Pete Chambers, Charles Andrew Crouch, Kenneth Hyde, Stephen Samuelson and Nathaniel Welch are all first-time gubernatorial candidates.

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D-Austin) has earned at least one endorsement from a now-former Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

Andrew White, the son of former Governor Mark White, bowed out of the race and threw his support behind Hinojosa earlier this year. White’s name, however, is remaining on the primary ballot.

Chris Bell, a former Houston city councilman and U.S. Representative, made a serious charge in the gubernatorial race 20 years ago. In 2006, against Perry’s 39% of the vote, Bell finished second with 29.8%. Last year, he threw his hat back into the ring for the state’s top job.

Angie Villescaz and Zach Vance have each run and lost for multiple elected positions earlier this decade.

Patricia Abergo, Jose Navarro Balbuena, Bobby Cole and Carlton W. Hart are all first-time gubernatorial candidates.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

