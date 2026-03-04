KSAT Q&A: San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones says she ‘wants to move forward’ after censure

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discussed her recent censure during KSAT’s 6 O’Clock News on Tuesday night.

The City Council censured Jones during a special meeting Friday in what appears to be a first since the city charter was adopted 75 years ago.

Jones was accused of being “verbally abusive” toward Councilwoman Sukh Kaur (D1) during a Feb. 5 confrontation about the Bonham Exchange and fire sprinkler regulations. The censure resolution also cited “prior inappropriate interactions with councilmembers, city staff and constituents.”

“I want to move forward, and I think we need to do that. ... No one is above additional training,” Jones said Tuesday, noting she invited the councilmembers to join her.

Jones also said she asked the City Council to consider a resolution directing the city manager to report every six months on any public entity that owes the city $1 million or more and is at least six months past due.

“Just on the few instances that we know about, that’s $10 million already,” she said.

Jones also talked about a proposed commission to increase voter participation citywide and the March 3 primary races.

