SAPD: Man in custody after shooting at gas station

SAN ANTONIO - One person is in police custody after a shooting during an argument at a Circle K convenience store and gas station early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. at the gas station in the 1100 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from San Antonio College.

According to police, two men got into an argument and one of the men shot the other in the arm.

Police said the shooter was taken into custody, and is in his late 20s or early 30s.

Authorities say they are now looking for the gun, and that the victim's wounds are non-life-threatening.

Police did not disclose the name of the man in custody. No one else was hurt.

