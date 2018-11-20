SAPD: Man knew girl's age, 12, before sexually assaulting her

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a girl he knew was 12 years old.

Iram Recio is facing a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and is also being held at the Bexar County Jail on an immigration detainer, county records confirmed on Monday.

San Antonio police said officers responded Nov. 10 to an undisclosed home for a sexual assault report.

At the location, the victim told police she went to Recio's home where he had sex with her, according to police.

The girl said she first met Recio online and that they had been messaging each other regularly for about five months.

Police said officers later went to Recio's home, where he admitted to knowing the girl's age at the time of the incident and "arranged their meeting for the purpose of having sex."

Recio and the girl agreed to participate in sexual assault nurse examination, or SANE, police said.

Recio is now facing a first-degree felony.

KSAT.com has reached out to a spokesperson with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding Recio's immigration status.

