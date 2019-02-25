SAPD: Man pistol-whips ex for sharing criminal history with new girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is accused of driving to his ex-girlfriend's apartment and pistol-whipping her for telling his new girlfriend about his criminal history.

Kenneth Mann, 26, was arrested Saturday on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a second-degree felony.

The victim told police Mann showed up to her apartment Nov. 11, armed with a handgun, to confront her about talking to his new girlfriend, according to an arrest affidavit.

She said Mann asked her to get in his car and he drove them to the back of her apartment complex. During their discussion, Mann became angry and pulled out the handgun, striking her in the head with it, according to the affidavit.

When she got out of the car, the woman told police Mann followed her and told her "she owes him for causing problems with his new girlfriend," the affidavit said.

Mann then went inside the woman's apartment and took her boyfriend's handgun and an air rifle, according to the affidavit. As he was leaving, Mann struck the woman in the back of the head with the gun, the affidavit said.

According to online records, Mann was previously arrested in 2015 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.

Mann is still in custody and his bail has been set at $57,000.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of a violent crime, click here for resources.

