SAPD officer will not face charges in shooting death of bystander

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County grand jury on Wednesday voted not to indict a San Antonio police officer in connection with the shooting death of a bystander during an officer-involved shooting.

SAPD Officer Steve Casanova responded Oct. 17 to a home in the 200 block of Roberts Street for an assault call, and at the scene, Davante Snowden reached for a gun in his waistband, an arrest affidavit said.

Casanova opened fire on Snowden, but Charles Roundtree Jr., 18, who was in the line of fire, was shot and killed, the affidavit said.

"Our office presented all the evidence regarding this officer-involved shooting to the grand jury. Although the decision of the grand jury may not be the decision that was hoped for by the family of Charles Roundtree, Jr., we respect the grand jury's decision and extend our sympathy to the Roundtree family," said Bexar County District Attorney Joe D. Gonzales.

Snowden was indicted by a different grand jury on a charge for felon in possession of a handgun in connection with the incident. The case is pending trial in the 399th Criminal District Court.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.