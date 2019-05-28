LIVE: SAPD responds to shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a shooting on the city's East Side.

The shooting is reported to be at the intersection of Hays and Lockhart streets, which is not far from North New Braunfels Avenue.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department's website, at least eight units are at the scene.

SKY 12 footage shows several patrol units at the scene.

