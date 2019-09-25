SAPD: Robber of pawn shop caught on camera after removing mask

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for the robbery of a pawn shop on the city's Northeast Side.

The robbery occurred Sept. 11 around 10 a.m. at an Action Pawn in the 4700 block of Rittiman Road.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) entered the store wearing a mask and pointed a handgun at two employees while demanding money.

Police said the man stole both jewelry and cash before fleeing. He was caught on camera after he removed his mask and got into a white vehicle, authorities said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

