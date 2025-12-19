Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The number of scams targeting older adults continues to climb in San Antonio, and police say the number of reported cases only shows part of the problem.

The San Antonio Police Department has recorded 330 crimes against seniors so far in 2025, and they believe there are likely more that have not been reported.

“People aren’t reporting it as much,” said Brian Soldevila, a detective in SAPD’s Financial Crimes Unit.

He said scammers often succeed because victims feel pressured to act quickly, and many are embarrassed or ashamed to talk about it afterward.

Imposter fraud is the most frequent scam seen by San Antonio Police, where callers pretend to be law enforcement or government entities and pressure victims to pay money over the phone.

The “payment” is often asked to be sent through gift cards, cryptocurrency or wire transfers.

SAPD said this is a major red flag, and that no legitimate agency will ever ask for these types of payments.

Other forms of fraud impacting San Antonio seniors include romance scams, medicare identity theft, lottery/sweepstakes scams, misuse of trusted access to finances and AI-generated videos or voices.

How to protect yourself (or a loved one)

The City of San Antonio’s social services team offers weekly classes at senior centers focused on scam awareness and prevention.

They say education — and slowing down — are key to avoiding scams. Here are a few tips recommended by experts:

If you don’t recognize the number, don’t answer — let it go to voicemail

Be cautious if anyone demands immediate action or secrecy

Never send money via gift cards, crypto, or wire transfers to someone claiming to be an official agency

If you’re unsure, pause and ask for help from a trusted family member or friend

Debra Colorado, a social services manager for the City of San Antonio, said scammers often count on victim’s shame and silence.

Reporting a scam can help investigators track patterns and prevent others from becoming victims.

Read also: