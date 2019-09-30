Suspects show knife; steal items from CVS, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible for the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on the Northeast Side.

The robbery occurred Sept. 20 at the CVS Pharmacy in the 5500 block of Walzem Road, not far from Midcrown Drive.

According to police, the suspects (seen above) entered the store together and walked out with baskets of unpaid items.

Police said when they were confronted one of the two suspects displayed a knife.

Both suspects fled in a vehicle driven by a third person, authorities said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

