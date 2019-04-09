SAPD: Woman found dead, car missing after not showing up for work

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was found dead and her car missing from a West Side home Tuesday after she failed to show up for work, police said.

Authorities said the woman, only identified as being in her 50s, didn't show up for work Tuesday, prompting her employer to call a relative to check on her. The relative went to check on the woman at a home in the 7000 block of Stagecoach Lane and found her lifeless body in the living room.

Authorities said that the woman had obvious trauma to her body, but were unable to confirm her cause of death. The woman's vehicle was also not at the home.

Police have listed the vehicle as stolen and are currently searching for the woman's beige Honda Accord, license plate: JWC2803.

Detectives are canvassing the area to see if neighbors heard or saw anything prior to her death.

Authorities said that preliminarily, it appears people entered her home, killed her and then took off with her car. Police said it's currently unclear if she gave the suspects permission to enter her home prior to her death.

Those with information about the death are asked to call police.

