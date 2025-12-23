Campaign signs altered with the Grinch, but vandalism carries legal consequences in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – People around San Antonio may have noticed the Grinch’s face plastered on a politician’s campaign signs this holiday season.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Elizabeth “Liz” Campos, incumbent Democratic candidate for Texas House District 119, wrote that people were messaging her about the Grinch’s face replacing her own on her holiday campaign signs.

“I love the Grinch, he’s my fav,” she wrote, later posting a photo of her with the popular character from Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

While the mischief brought a light-hearted reaction to the candidate herself, tampering with political signs is illegal in Texas.

The Texas Penal Code treats such tampering as property damage and criminal mischief.

The law defines criminal mischief as someone who:

Intentionally marks, draws or paints on someone’s tangible property.

Intentionally or knowingly damages or destroys someone’s property.

Damages property that results in financial loss.

Read the full definition here

If caught, the suspect can face fines and jail time, depending on the type of offense and losses incurred by the owner.

KSAT reached out to Campos for a statement. Read her response below:

“I will say while some individuals may have attempted to disrupt our Christmas and campaign, we will respond like the residents of Whoville when the Grinch tried to spoil their celebration. We will keep moving forward with positivity. And I embrace the Grinch as he has attracted more voters to support and besides at the end he has a huge heart and saved the residents of Whoville. I feel we have a lot in common because I truly love my community and will do anything to help them when in need. “After all, we have accomplished a great deal for our community, and we will continue to represent District 119 with professionalism and integrity.”

