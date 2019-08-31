Search for missing San Antonio woman continues

SAN ANTONIO - Volunteers with the Chain Breakers gathered Saturday morning at Leon Creek Rodriguez County Park to search for the remains of Cecilia Huerta Gallegos.

It has been seven weeks since a family member reported Cecilia Gallegos, the mother of four, as missing.

Gallegos' sister, Mireya Lopez, told KSAT the family has accepted the fact that they will not find her alive.

This week, volunteers learned about the arrest of Gallegos' husband, Reyes Gallegos.

He is charged with filing a false police report in connection with an altercation with his wife that happened in their West Side home on July 7.

According to the arrest affidavit, Reyes told police his wife cut him with a knife during an altercation and then took off. Investigators said the obtained surveillance video from the home that shows different events, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said the video shows Cecilia entering her bedroom on the evening of July 7. Around 2 a.m. on July 8, the cameras were shut off for almost two hours. Later that morning, Reyes left home for more than two hours and later unloaded shovels and a chainsaw.

The location to which Reyes traveled between those hours remains unclear, however Robert Green, from the Chain Breakers, said the group has reason to believe the location for Saturday's search may be familiar to Reyes.

"This area is closer to their home, first of all. Second of all, we did receive information that (Reyes Gallegos) was around the area not too long ago," Green said.

Also joining the search was K-9 Bak.

"He is a cadaver dog," said Tammy Johnson, Bak's handler. "He's also a tracking dog. His alert is down if he finds remains."

The searchers said that, although it's disheartening, human remains are exactly what they're searching for.

"It's physically, mentally taxing but we know what our goal is," said Green. "We want to bring her family closure."

The group is already planning another search. To volunteer at the next search, contact the Chain Breakers on its Facebook page.

