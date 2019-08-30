Man arrested after giving false report to police on missing wife

SAN ANTONIO - A man has been arrested after giving a false report to police regarding his wife, who was reported missing nearly two months ago, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said Reyes Gallegos told officers he got into a fight with his wife, Cecilia Gallegos, before she pulled a knife and cut him. He said she left on July 8.

Investigators were able to view surveillance video at the home, and they said it showed Cecilia Gallegos was last seen the night of July 7 in the couple's bedroom.

Investigators said the surveillance cameras were shut off the morning of July 8 more than an hour before Reyes Gallegos is seen going to his truck and leaving.

Police said he returned with two shovels, contractor duty trash bags, a chainsaw and cleaning supplies.

Officer said he later called police to report the cutting incident.

There is still no word on where Cecilia Gallegos is.

