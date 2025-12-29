Skip to main content
Donate blood this January during National Blood Donor Month

Celebrate National Blood Donor Month by scheduling your blood donation appointment with University Health and learn when and where to give

Stephanie Leonard, Special Events Coordinator

January marks National Blood Donor Month. (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – January marks National Blood Donor Month, a perfect time to give the gift of life through blood donation. Whether you’re a first-time donor or a regular, University Health invites you to schedule an appointment and help save lives this month.

Every blood type is needed, and you may be more qualified than you think. Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 115 pounds.

University Health’s Blood Donor Month Blood Drive will take place at University Health Vida, 3611 Jaguar, during these events:

  • Community Open House, Health Fair and Blood Drive: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25
  • Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26 to Wednesday, Jan. 28

To minimize wait times, register in advance at DonateBloodToday.com or call 210-358-2812. Simply click “Schedule Appointment” and choose the location nearest you.

Before donating, stay hydrated and eat a meal at least three hours prior. Remember, registration is required to donate.

Give back to your community this January by donating blood is a simple, selfless act that saves lives.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

