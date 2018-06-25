SeaWorld issues statement following death of girl, 5, in parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - SeaWorld issued a written statement Monday morning in response to the death of a 5-year-old girl who was run over by a pickup truck in the San Antonio theme park's parking lot Sunday night.

"We are deeply saddened that last night a young girl was fatally struck by a guest vehicle while exiting SeaWorld's San Antonio park," the statement said. "The entire SeaWorld family is heartbroken over this tragic accident. Our focus and thoughts are with her family and our team to provide the support they need in the difficult days and weeks ahead."

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Michaela Tirado, of Aubrey, Texas.

According to San Antonio police, Michaela was leaving the park with her family shortly before 8 p.m. when she was run over by a pickup in the parking lot.

"Her parents stated that she got away from them. She darted in between two vehicles in the parking lot," said Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a San Antonio public information officer.

Ramos said the driver involved immediately stopped after the incident and didn't appear to be at fault.

Police are calling the incident as an accident, but said it's one that also serves as a reminder for other drivers to be careful.

"In this case, this guy didn't do anything wrong," Ramos said. "But (other drivers should) go extra slow, especially through parking lots, especially where there is traffic with lots of little ones."

Ramos said Michaela's parents and the driver appeared to be devastated after the crash.

It's unknown whether the family remained in San Antonio or returned to their home north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

