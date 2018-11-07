Sentencing starts for driver in fatal church bus crash that killed 13 people

SAN ANTONIO - Jack Dillon Young, the man charged in connection to a bus crash that killed 13 people in Uvalde County last year, is being sentenced this week.

Young, 21, was found by authorities to be driving under the influence on March 29, 2017, when he crashed head-on into a church bus on Highway 83 near Concan.

The bus driver and 12 seniors who were on board from First Baptist Church New Braunfels, died in the crash.

Young, who was 20 years old at the time of the crash, was indicted on manslaughter charges and pleaded no contest earlier this year.

Investigators said the deadly crash was the result of Young texting and driving and being under the influence of prescription pills.

Prosecutors said testimony in the sentencing phase of Young's trial could last up to three days.

Young faces two to 270 years in prison for the 13 counts of intoxication manslaughter, which are set to be served consecutively.

