WEDDING CRASHER: Woman wanted for stealing gifts from SA area weddings

COMAL COUNTY, Texas - A woman who police have dubbed the "wedding crasher" is wanted in Comal County for a series of thefts.

The as-yet-unidentified woman has been frequenting weddings in Comal County in addition to other surrounding counties, according to police.

The woman shows up to weddings, posing as a guest, before stealing gifts.

Comal County Sheriff's Office and Comal Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help identify the woman before she crashes another wedding and ruins people's special day.

She has also preyed on unsuspecting families in surrounding counties, according to a press release. KSAT has reached out the Comal County Sheriff's Office for a list of locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call 830-620-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online at Comal County Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

