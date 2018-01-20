Sex trafficking victim's "pimp" killed as she tried to escape, police say

HOUSTON - A sex trafficking victim who is originally from Wisconsin is recovering Saturday morning after an overnight altercation.

According to police, the woman left a club in the 14600 block of Hempstead Road after her "pimp" assaulted her just before 2:30 a.m. When she left, police said the pimp began following her, continuing to berate and assault her.

According to authorities, a Good Samaritan pulled over after he saw the assault and got out of his dark-colored pickup truck to help. The pimp then allegedly told the Good Samaritan that he had a gun and threatened to shoot him.

The Good Samaritan told police he got back in his car in fear for his life and left the scene, but as the Good Samaritan started to pull away, the woman attempted to climb into the truck to leave with him, but the pimp pulled her back, Houston police said.

According to authorities, the man hit his head on the pavement as he attempted to pull the trafficking victim back. Witnesses told police the man then stood up, walked a short distance and collapsed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are hoping to talk to the Good Samaritan to get a statement about what happened. He is not considered a suspect at this time.

The woman had obvious signs of physical assault and was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, Houston police said. She is expected to survive her injuries.

This story initially appeared on Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.