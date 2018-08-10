Shark heist suspect back in the tank, accused of swiping pots and pans from H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO - A man charged with stealing a shark from the San Antonio Aquarium is in hot water again after police say he stole pots and pans from an H-E-B.

Anthony Sinclair Shannon, 38, was arrested on a felony theft charge Monday after he was recognized as a suspect in a cookware swiping scheme at the grocery store.

Police said Shannon fit the description of a suspect in the unrelated theft case.

Shannon is facing a separate charge in connection with the shark heist. He is no stranger to criminal activity, however, with an extensive rap sheet that includes eight prior arrests.

Shannon was one of three people people captured on surveillance video stealing the shark using a stroller by disguising the shark as a baby.

So far, however, Shannon is the only person charged in connection with the theft.

The shark crime made headlines across the globe as many marveled at the bizarre nature of the theft.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.