Man accused in theft of shark has extensive rap sheet court records show

SAN ANTONIO - Anthony Shannon, 38, is making headlines Monday morning after he was accused in the theft of Miss Helen, a horn shark taken from the San Antonio Aquarium Saturday.

Shannon was arrested Monday night and charged with felony theft $2,500-$30,000.

He is no stranger to criminal activity, however, with an extensive rap sheet that includes eight prior arrests.

Shannon was indicted in May 2002 for aggravated assault and released eight months later after the case was dismissed.

He was booked in April 2000 for theft of a vehicle $1,500-$20,000, evading arrest and driving with an invalid license.

Shannon has another charge for driving with an invalid license from March 2000. He was fined $150 and sentenced to 45 days in jail.

Shannon’s first arrest for theft of a vehicle $1,500-$20,000 stems from a June 1998 incident for which he was fined $1,000 and sentenced to one year in prison.

In August 1998, Shannon was arrested for hindering an apprehension, and the case was dismissed.

He was also arrested in February 1998 for possession of marijuana and Shannon was fined $100 and sentenced to 60 days in jail.

