Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a missing 85-year-old man.

Officials said Raimundo Gonzalez is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds. He was gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a beige hat.

He was driving a beige 2001 Jeep Cherokee with license plate FHB8223.

He was last seen Thursday morning around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of Sacramento Street in San Antonio.

Anyone who has seen Gonzalez is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

