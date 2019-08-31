South San ISD superintendent plans to resign, district agenda says

SAN ANTONIO - The South San Antonio Independent School District superintendent has plans to resign, according to an agenda posted on the district's website Friday.

Dr. Alexandro Flores has been the superintendent for less than a year. He joined the school district in October 2018.

Earlier this year, a monitor with the Texas Education Agency found that the school board was micromanaging Flores and ignoring him during board meetings.

The monitor also recommended that the district be placed under a state conservator.

The investigation into the district started after board members pushed for reopening three underperforming schools.

A special meeting is set for Tuesday to discuss the superintendent's resignation.

