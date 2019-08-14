Special election set to fill two City Council vacancies amid resignation, swearing in issues

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - A special election is tentatively set to fill two vacancies on the Castle Hills City Council in November.

The seats became open after Councilman Clyde McCormick announced his resignation Saturday from the Place 1 seat and officials agreed that Councilwoman Sylvia Gonzalez was not properly sworn into her seat.

Residents said they’re fed up over the mudslinging and unraveling politics at City Hall.

“It’s terrible. (We're) trying to protect our city. Our city needs protection from the evil people,” said Robbie Casey.

Gonzalez was not eligible to keep her seat following concerns about her swearing in by Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Former Councilwoman Amy McLin is obligated by law to fill the seat until someone else is appointed or elected.

The decision on whether City Council can appoint a citizen or if a special election is needed is up for debate.

Residents said Castle Hills is better than what everyone has been seeing play out.

“If there’s one benefit to this, it’s that Castle Hills residents have learned that they need to be informed voters,” said resident Joe Izbrand.

Diana Fox Kaufman, a third generation Castle Hills resident, said she wants to see a better city for her son.

“We’ve all been concerned about voter apathy. I believe it’s a nationwide problem, but here in Castle Hills, it needs to happen. We need to get more voters out. We need to get more generations out,” Kaufman said.

