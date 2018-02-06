Spurs superstars don aprons for Champions Against Hunger fundraiser

#renderJavascriptHTMLElement()

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, his entire coaching staff and all of the players set their uniforms aside Monday night for aprons as servers for the seventh annual Champions Against Hunger fundraiser.

The fundraising dinner takes place each year at The Grill at Leon Springs, featuring appetizers and entrees from executive chef Thierry Burkle.

Everyone from LaMarcus Aldridge, Kawhi Leonard and Becky Hammon were more than willing participants Monday night since proceeds from the event go to the San Antonio Food Bank.

"The frustrating part about everything -- every year the need seems to be the same or more, and that’s why we are all here," five time NBA champion coach Popovich said."

Over its seven year history, the event, according to the Spurs, has provided the San Antonio Food Bank more than $1 million dollars to help fight hunger in the San Antonio community.

“Having the privilege to be able to work with them like this is a real testimony to our players,” Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the Food Bank, said. “I think being amazing on the court, but even more amazing off the court.”

