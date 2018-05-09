Carjacking at gunpoint leads to arrest of robbery suspects, police says

SAN ANTONIO - A stolen car led San Antonio police to at least two suspects in connection with a robbery on the Northwest Side.

Police found the car at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Horal Street Tuesday morning.

A police report said the car was stolen from a man in the 9400 block of Culebra Road around 7 a.m.

He told police two men held him at gunpoint, then drove off in his car.

Officers were responding to a call about a shooting at the apartment complex when they noticed the stolen car, the report said.

A sergeant at the scene told KSAT-12 News there was no shooting.

However, he said officers did arrest an 18-year-old man who was sitting in the stolen car.

Police, using a helicopter and K-9, continued searching the area until they found a second suspect.

They believe both of them are tied to the carjacking.

The report said officers also detained a third person at the scene who would be questioned by robbery detectives.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.