18-year-old arrested in connection to carjacking, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of a stealing a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Horal Drive and found the stolen vehicle, which had been taken in the area of Prue Road.

Police said they searched the apartment complex and surrounding area with both the Eagle helicopter and K9 units before eventually finding and taking the 18-year-old man into custody. Police did say they were also searching for additional suspects.

The name of the man arrested is not currently known. Police also did not disclose the list of charges the man now faces.

