Carjacking victim loses 'everything' after stolen car burns

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police wasted no time in tracking down and capturing two suspects in a carjacking case and recovering the stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.

However, one of the victims said he and his girlfriend are still counting up their losses.

“It was my cellphone, my wallet, and they have a good bit of my clothes in that car,” said Rogelio Lopez. “I lost pretty much everything.”

Lopez, 22, said he was in the process of moving back home into his mother’s Southwest side home and had most of his possessions in his girlfriend’s car.

His 21-year-old girlfriend was dropping him off at the home, located in the 5100 block of War Cloud Street, shortly before 4 a.m.

He said they were sitting in the car, talking, when two men with guns suddenly appeared.

“They have us at gunpoint and, after that, they're just telling us to get out of the car,” Lopez said. “My girlfriend and I are scared, so we have to comply with what they say.”

The couple immediately got out of the car, hit the ground and watched as the robbers drove off, then called 911, police said.

Within minutes of their call, officers spotted the stolen car and ended up chasing it for more than 15 miles, police said.

Police said at one point, the stolen car blew a tire, but the suspects kept driving.

When they attempted to drive up a grassy embankment from I-35 onto the access road, the car caught fire and was destroyed, police said.

All of Lopez’s possessions also went up in smoke.

In addition, he said, it ruined his girlfriend’s plans for getting a new car soon.

“She was planning to trade in that old car to get a new one,” he said. “Now I guess she’ll have to wait a little while longer.”

Still, he said he's found a reason to be grateful.

Lopez said he’s glad both he and his girlfriend are safe.

Police did not immediately release the names of the suspects. However, officers at the scene said the two appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s.

