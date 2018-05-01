Woman stabbed husband for looking at other women during Fiesta, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed her husband in the arm because he "had been looking at other women earlier in the night while they were out celebrating Fiesta."

According to an affidavit, 27-year-old Star Perez and her husband were arguing in the kitchen of their home when she grabbed a kitchen knife and swung at her husband, stabbing him in the upper portion of his left arm.

Police said Perez told her husband "I could ******* kill you right now. You don't even know. I could kill you."

Perez's husband ran from the home and called police.

Police said the couple has been together for 11 years and has a child. Authorities didn't say where the child was at the time of the stabbing.

