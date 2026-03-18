Warm, dry weekend ahead as temperatures soar into 90s

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- TODAY: A chilly start, but temperatures stay above freezing
- A WARM-UP: Summer-like heat returns — 90s by the weekend
- REMAINING DRY: No rain in sight, drought concerns growing
FORECAST
TODAY
This morning, expect lows in the 40s. Sunshine takes over in the afternoon, warming us into the 70s — a really pleasant spring day.
WARM, DRY, AND WINDY
Unfortunately, rain chances remain nonexistent for the foreseeable future. The continued dry weather will likely make drought conditions worse and increase fire danger, especially during the hottest part of the day. Humidity levels will drop even more over the weekend, falling into the teens and 20s.
Heat builds fast as we head toward the weekend. Afternoon highs will climb well above average, reaching the 90s by Friday through Sunday, with some spots possibly challenging record highs.
By Sunday, stronger winds near the Rio Grande could push fire conditions close to critical levels. Some moisture may return early next week, which would help slightly, but overall it stays dry.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK
Early next week, temperatures may back off just a bit, but it will still be warmer than normal for this time of year. A weak front may try to move south, but right now it looks like it will stay north of our area meaning no rain relief anytime soon.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.