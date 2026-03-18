Warm, dry weekend ahead as temperatures soar into 90s

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: A chilly start, but temperatures stay above freezing

A WARM-UP: Summer-like heat returns — 90s by the weekend

REMAINING DRY: No rain in sight, drought concerns growing

FORECAST

TODAY

This morning, expect lows in the 40s. Sunshine takes over in the afternoon, warming us into the 70s — a really pleasant spring day.

Today's forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WARM, DRY, AND WINDY

Unfortunately, rain chances remain nonexistent for the foreseeable future. The continued dry weather will likely make drought conditions worse and increase fire danger, especially during the hottest part of the day. Humidity levels will drop even more over the weekend, falling into the teens and 20s.

Unfortunately, a rain-free forecast increases today's fire risk (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Heat builds fast as we head toward the weekend. Afternoon highs will climb well above average, reaching the 90s by Friday through Sunday, with some spots possibly challenging record highs.

By Sunday, stronger winds near the Rio Grande could push fire conditions close to critical levels. Some moisture may return early next week, which would help slightly, but overall it stays dry.

We’ll quickly return to above-average weather with highs in the 90s by the weekend. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Early next week, temperatures may back off just a bit, but it will still be warmer than normal for this time of year. A weak front may try to move south, but right now it looks like it will stay north of our area meaning no rain relief anytime soon.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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