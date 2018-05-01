Police use Taser weapons on carjacking suspects after chase

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police had to use their Taser weapons on two carjacking suspects who led them on a high speed vehicle chase then tried to run away from them.

Officers began pursuing the two men after receiving a call from a car owner shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

They said two people had been sitting in a car in a Southwest Side neighborhood somewhere in the area of War Cloud and Five Palms when the two gunmen suddenly appeared.

The victims were ordered out of the car.

The suspects then drove off with the vehicle as well as some of the victims belongings, including a wallet and cell phone.

The victims still were able to call police right away.

As officers responded, they noticed a car in the area that matched the description of the one that had been stolen.

They said they tried to initiate a traffic stop but the driver sped off, leading them on a chase that reached speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.

Somewhere along the way, one of the car’s tires blew out.

The suspects continued driving on rims however, which caused sparks to fly.

Police said when the suspects attempted to drive across a grassy median from I-35 to the access road near New Braunfels Avenue, the car caught fire.

The two suspects then tried to run away, but officers chased them down and arrested them.

Police said they had to deploy their Taser weapons in order to take the two men into custody.

The stolen car, although recovered, was destroyed by the fire.

